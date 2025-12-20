Bassey Confident Eagles Will Win AFCON 2025 Title

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has expressed confidence that the team have matured enough to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The Nigerian international played an integral role in the 2023 AFCON where the team lost 2-1 to the host Ivory Coast in the final of the tournament.



The Fulham defender, in a chat with the club’s website, stated that Nigeria have what it takes to make a positive impact in Morocco.



“Yeah 100%. I think the last AFCON I was 23.

“I have matured and a lot of the team have matured and we have gained a lot of experience.



“So, it would be good for the team and Alex different roles now, he is becoming more of the leadership role.”



Pitted in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, Nigeria are fancied as one of the favourites to win the competition in Morocco.



The three-time AFCON champions will launch their onslaught for another title against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on Tuesday in the historical city of Fés, with the added impetus of wanting to appease their teeming fans at home and in the diaspora over failure to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in the Far West.



Three days later, it will be a battle of the eagles when the Super Eagles play with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, one of their North African rivals. Nigeria’s last group match will see them square off against the Cranes of Uganda on December 30.



