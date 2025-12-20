Tottenham Vs Liverpool: Slot Seeks To Continue Impressive Run Over Spurs

Liverpool are set to London showdown — a well anticipated 2025/2026 Premier League matchday 17 clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

This fixture is a must-win for both teams as they look to climb further up the league table.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Tottenham

The 2025/26 season has been a topsy-turvy one for Tottenham, who have won 10 and lost eight of their matches so far with some section of the club’s fanbase calling on the owners to relieve Thomas Frank of his managerial duties.

Spurs’ most recent game ended in a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground which dropped them to the bottom half of the standings for the first time this campaign.

However, Frank’s side enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run before the defeat to the Tricky Trees; a 2-2 draw to Newcastle United was followed by victories of Brentford and Slavia Praha who were beaten 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

The Lilywhites need a string of positive results to go their way and the game against Liverpool will provide that confidence booster as they will go toe-to-toe with the defending (outgoing) champions.

Liverpool

Liverpool, like Tottenham have really had a difficult season so far with the Reds recording a string of losses before having somewhat of a breather with some positive results going their way in recent matches.

Arne Slot’s side are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak after posting back-to-back home defeats to Nottingham and PSV Eindhoven, who comprehensively defeated the Reds 3-0 and 4-1 respectively at Anfield.

However, with three wins from five which included a 1-0 win away at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool are gradually building momentum as they look to change the course of their campaign.

Head-To-Head Record

Tottenham and Liverpool have met on 185 occasions with the Reds recording most victories with 91 to Spurs’ 50 while 44 games have ended in draws.

Liverpool have dominated Tottenham in recent meetings as Spurs have won just two of their last 18 matches against the Reds.

The defending champions easily defeated Tottenham enroute to winning their 20th league championship last term. A 4-0 victory away in the first leg was followed by a 5-1 drubbing which sealed the Reds’ league title victory.

Key Players Analysis

Tottenham

Richarlison

Despite a challenging season, Richarlison is one of Spurs’ shining light as he has plundered seven goals and provided two assists in all competitions.

The 28-year-old’s pace, strength, and versatility could come in handy for Frank’s team as they seek revenge against Liverpool.

Micky van de Ven

Van de Ven is another player, who has performed admirably well for Tottenham this season. The Netherlands international, whilst doing an incredible job in the heart of the Spurs’ defence is also contributing heavily attacking wise as he is currently the team’s second highest goal scorer with six strikes to his name.

The centre-back is known for his exceptional burst of pace, composure on the ball, and strong physical presence.

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike is arguably Liverpool’s best player since his high-profile move from Eintracht Frankfurt. The France international has netted ten goals in all competitions which is the highest for the Reds.

The 23-year-old netted against Tottenham during his time with Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League. With four goals in his last two games, he will be relishing the challenge of facing a team with a shaky defence.

Ekitike’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai has emerged as one of Liverpool’s mainstays since making his debut in 2023.

The 25-year-old has featured in all matches for the Reds this season and has scored five goals and provided five assists.

The Hungarian national team captain is known for his relentless pressing, powerful long-range shooting, and dynamic off-the-ball movement.

Szoboszlai has an impressive record against Spurs as he has two goals and three assists in five matches against them.

Team News

Tottenham

Tottenham won’t be able to call on Pape Matar Sarr as he is away on international duty with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison are no closer to returning and therefore ruled out of this game.

Frank is expected to provide an update on Radu Dragusin and summer signing Kota Takai, who are closing in on a return to the squad in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Liverpool

Liverpool will be without the services of Mohamed Salah for a while after he left the club following the Reds’ 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion to represent Egypt in the AFCON.

Joe Gomez is set to miss this encounter after leaving the pitch in the Brighton clash due to a hamstring injury. Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt having come off due to an ankle issue in the game over the weekend.

Conor Bradley is expected to be back in the starting fold after serving his one-game suspension.

Slot is expected to provide an update on Jeremie Frimpong, who may also be in with a chance of returning from a thigh injury he sustained two months ago.

Wataru Endo, Cody Gakpo and Giovanni Leoni are guaranteed absentees.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Tottenham (4-3-3):

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

By Habeeb Kuranga



