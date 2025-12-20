Super Eagles Defender Set To Leave Hoffenheim

Kevin Akpoguma will leave Bundesliga club Hoffenheim at the end of the current campaign,reports Completesports.com.

According to Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Akpoguma and Hoffenheim have reached agreement to part ways after 12 years.

A January move is also on the card if a suitable offer comes in.



Read Also:Olopade Salutes Musa On Super Eagles’ Retirement

“🚨🔵⚪️ 30 y/o Kevin #Akpoguma and Hoffenheim are not planning to extend his expiring contract,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

“Both sides are looking for a change and have discussed this openly. A winter move could become an option if an offer comes in.”

The Nigeria international linked up with

Die Kraichgauer from Karlsruher in 2013.

The centre-back has struggled for regular playing time this season, featuring just twice for Hoffenheim.



