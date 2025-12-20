AFCON 2025: Moroccans Back Super Eagles To Do Well

Moroccans in Fes, the city where the Super Eagles will play their Group C matches at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, are backing the three times continental champions to do well at this year’s tournament.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with former champions Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.



Eric Chelle’s side will begin their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, 23 December before facing Uganda and Tunisia later in the group.

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, Completesports.com’s James Agberebi, who is in Morocco, spoke with some of the locals in Fes to get their views about the Super Eagles and their chances.

Nabil, a student and who sells bracelets, tipped the Super Eagles to top the group.

“My prediction is Nigeria to top the group because I love the Nigerian team and I think Tunisia will be second then Uganda and Tanzania in that order and I think Tanzania will go out.”

On which players who will perform well for the Super Eagles, Nabil said:”I think the players that will do well for Nigeria are Victor Osimhen for sure and Ademola Lookman, who was African best player last year.”

He went on to predict Morocco and Nigeria to play in the final.

“Trust me Moroccans love Nigerians because they give us a lot of good players and we watch them a lot but for who will win the AFCON for sure it’s Morocco and we will beat Nigeria in the final.”

According to another local in Fes known as Mohar, he also believes the Super Eagles will place first in Group C.

“Nigeria will be the number one team in the group and for the AFCON I think Nigeria will finish third while Morocco will be the number one team, I’m from Morocco so it’s normal for me to support my team but good luck to Nigeria.”

For Mohammed Tanan, he predicted that the Super Eagles and Tunisia will go through from the group.

“I think Nigeria and Tunisia will qualify from the group because they have won the AFCON before and have more experience.”

Tanan also predicted that both Nigeria and Morocco will meet in the final.

“Nigeria always has good players but one player that I always like is (Austin) Okocha and I think Nigeria and Morocco will play in the final.”

Speaking with another local in Fes whose name is Youssef, he tipped the Super Eagles to reach the semi-finals.

“For the team that will go through from the group I will go for Tunisia and Nigeria and I believe Nigeria will reach the semi-finals.”

For Samad, he said the Super Eagles will not only top their group but also go all the way to the final.

“We are very happy to have our other African brothers in Morocco especially Nigeria and I think they will be the first in their group and remain till the end of the competition.”

He also reminisced on Nigeria’s 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal winning side.

“I remember the Nigerian team that participated in Atlanta with players like Okocha and Amokachi.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



