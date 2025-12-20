EPL: Man City Cruise Past West Ham At Etihad

Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 victory over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat piled more misery on West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo with his side now guaranteed to spend Christmas in the relegation zone.

Erling Haaland opened scoring for City after five minutes with Phil Foden providing the assist .

The Citizens doubled their lead through Tijjani Reijnders in the 38th minute.

Haaland made sure of victory with his 19th strike of the campaign.

City moved to top position on the table with 37 points from 17 matches.

West Ham remain in 17th position with 13 points from same number of matches.



