2025 AFCON: Super Eagles Look To Maintain Dominance Over Tanzania

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will begin their campaign at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations against Tanzania billed for the 45,000 capacity Fes Stadium on Tuesday.

This would be the ninth meeting between the two teams since their first encounter 43 years ago.

In the previous eight clashes, the Super Eagles are yet to taste defeat against Tanzania – recording five wins and three draws.

The first time both teams came face to face was in a friendly match in 1972 which ended goalless, before their second encounter which was a group stage game at the 1973 All Africa Games in Lagos ended 2-1 in favour of the Super Eagles.

Both teams were drawn in Group A at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations held in Nigeria, which the Super Eagles won 3-1, then the two countries were paired together in the second round of the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In the first leg in Lagos, Tanzania surprisingly held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw but fell to a 2-0 defeat at home in the reverse fixture.

It took 20 years before the Super Eagles played against Tanzania and this time it was a friendly match which the Nigerian side won 2-0 at home.

In the qualifiers for the 2017 AFCON the Super Eagles faced Tanzania in the group phase and played out a 0-0 draw away before sealing a 1-0 win in the second leg in Uyo courtesy a Kelechi Iheanacho 79th minute strike.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



