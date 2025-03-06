Close Menu
    Albanian Club Partizani Unveil Nigerian Forward

    Nigerian midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye has been unveiled by Albanian Club Partizani, reports Completesports.com.

    Ogunleye joined the Red Bulls from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Rangers.


    The playmaker put pen to paper on a four-year contract after a successful medical.

    Ogunleye played a crucial role in Rangers’ title success last season, their eighth in history.

    He registered one goal and three assists in 15 league appearances for the Flying Antelopes this season before making the move.

    His arrival increased the number of Nigerians at Partizani to two with Blessing Eleke already a key member of the squad.

    By Adeboye Amosu


