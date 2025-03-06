UEL: Dessers Scores, Provides Assist In Rangers’ 3-1 Win At Fenerbahce

Cyriel Dessers scored and also had an assist as Rangers beat Turkish giants Fenerbahce 3-1 in the Europa League first leg round of 16 clash in Turkey on Thursday.

The Nigeria international now has three goals, two assists in nine Europa League matches this season.





Also, he has so far scored 19 goals, had five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Leon Balogun featured after coming on in the 28th minute, while Bright Osayi-Samuel was not in Fenerbahce’s squad.

Dessers broke the deadlock for Rangers in the sixth minute but Ghana international Alexander Djiku equalised for Fenerbahce on 30 minutes.

With three minutes left in the first half Dessers set up Vaclav Cerny to put Rangers 2-1 up.

In the 81st minute Cerny grabbed his second goal and Rangers’ third of the night.

In Spain Manchester United held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw.

United took the lead in the 57th minute thanks to Joshua Zirkzee.

But with 20 minutes left Sociedad were back on level terms through Mikel Oyarzabal who scored from the penalty spot.

In other round of 16 first leg encounters, AZ Alkmaar pipped Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and Lyon beat FCSB 3-1 away.



