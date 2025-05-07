Alexander-Arnold Banned From Electronic Store, Bar In Liverpool After Announcing Reds Departure

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been “banned” from two major venues in Liverpool.

It comes after he announced he would be leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is ending a 20-year association with the Reds after breaking through the academy and helping the club win a host of major honours, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 26-year-old called it “easily the hardest decision of my life”, with widespread reports suggesting he will be joining Real Madrid to link up with pal Jude Bellingham.

However, in their own announcement, Liverpool FC issued a blunt statement about his exit and clearly indicated that the defender leaving was his own decision rather than one backed by the club.

And the controversial decision prompted some disgruntled venues in the city to take extreme measures… with cheeky posts on social media declaring he was banned.

The first of these was entertainment venue, Popworld Liverpool, who simply posted on social media: “Barred @TrentAA.”

The official Currys X account then weighed in by sharing a video of a staff member walking up to the window, where a poster with a photo of Alexander-Arnold was visible with the caption: “Banned. Please do not enter.”

The electrical goods retailer added the caption: “Banned from all Currys stores in Liverpool.”

Reports have indicated Alexander-Arnold told the club and manager Arne Slot he would be leaving in March.

Should his expected transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid happen, he will be only the seventh Englishman to star for the Bernabeu outfit.

This includes ex-Liverpool players Steve McManaman and Michael Owen, who like Alexander-Arnold, quit Anfield for Madrid.



