Amorim Sacked By Manchester United

Manchester United have sacked their head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge.

The Red Devils took the decision to sack the Portuguese following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Under-18 coach Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge while the club search for a replacement.

Amorim leaves United having won 24 of his 63 matches in charge of the club – the third-lowest of any permanent manager in the club’s history.



United released a statement confirming his departure on Monday morning.

It reads: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”



