    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Arokodare Bags 18th Goal Of Season In Genk’s Away Draw

    James Agberebi

    Tolu Arokodare was on target for Genk who held Charleroi to a 1-1 draw away in the Belgisn

    Arokodare has now taken his tally in tne Belgian topflight to 16 goals, five assist in 28 matches.


    Also, the 24-year-old has scored 18 goals across all competitions this campaign.

    Im Friday’s fixture Arokodare opened the scoring in the 71st minute before Daan Heymans’ penalty drew Charleroi level from the penalty spot on 89 minutes.

    He still top the scoring chart with Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg in second with 14 goals and Adriano Bertaccini in third on 12 goals.

    Meanwhile, the draw against Charleroi took league leaders Genk to 62 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Club Brugge.

    Also, they have drawn back-to-back games and have recorded two wins and three draws in their last five fixtures.

    By James Agberebi


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

