Arokodare Bags 18th Goal Of Season In Genk’s Away Draw

Tolu Arokodare was on target for Genk who held Charleroi to a 1-1 draw away in the Belgisn

Arokodare has now taken his tally in tne Belgian topflight to 16 goals, five assist in 28 matches.





Also, the 24-year-old has scored 18 goals across all competitions this campaign.

Im Friday’s fixture Arokodare opened the scoring in the 71st minute before Daan Heymans’ penalty drew Charleroi level from the penalty spot on 89 minutes.

He still top the scoring chart with Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg in second with 14 goals and Adriano Bertaccini in third on 12 goals.

Meanwhile, the draw against Charleroi took league leaders Genk to 62 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Club Brugge.

Also, they have drawn back-to-back games and have recorded two wins and three draws in their last five fixtures.

By James Agberebi



