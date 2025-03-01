Osayi-Samuel Set To Leave Fenerbahce In Summer

Bright Osayi-Samuel will depart Fenerbahce at the end of the season due to the club’s inability to meet his wage demands.

Osayi-Samuel’s contract situation has been one of the most consistent topics at Fenerbahce since the start of the season.





The former Queens Park Rangers star’s contract is supposed to expire at the end of the season, and the club has been trying to get him to sign an extension. However, he has remained adamant.

He currently earns less than €3 million per year at Fenerbahce, and he wants the club to increase it significantly. But the former Turkish champions have remained adamant.

Osayi-Samuel Samuel already has admirers in England, with Fulham, Leeds United and Crystal Palace monitoring his situation.

According to Mackolik, Fenerbahce have closed all negotiations with Osayi-Samuel and are now resigned to losing him at the end of the season as he can join any club he wants.

Clubs in England, with some mid-table clubs like Crystal Palace and Fulham are showing interest in him.

In fact, the 27-year-old Super Eagles defender was caught on camera in one of Crystal Palace’s games this season, further fuelling the rumours.



