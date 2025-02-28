Shaibu: Super Eagles’ Mentality Key To 2026 World Cup Qualification

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State and Chairman of Bendel Insurance FC, Phillip Shaibu, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles have what it takes to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their current precarious fifth-place position in the African qualifying Group C, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in the six-team Group C with just three points from four games—four points behind Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic, who each have seven points. They are also two points behind fourth-placed Lesotho and one point ahead of bottom-placed Zimbabwe.





Also Read: NPFL: Rivers Pip Katsina United, Move To Second Spot

New Head Coach, Eric Chelle, will lead the Super Eagles in their remaining two matches in the World Cup qualifiers—against Rwanda in Kigali on 17 March and against Zimbabwe on 24 March in Uyo.

“I believe the Super Eagles players are focused and determined to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. I say this because I had ample opportunity to bond with them during our stay in Libya. They have resolved to give their all to ensure we don’t miss out again. Their mentality is high, and they will need it in every game,” Shaibu told Completesports.com.

“Mentality is key to our qualification, and our Super Eagles are not lacking in this aspect. They have the winning mindset needed for the new coach to plot victories. The coach will be helpless if the players don’t have the critical mentality and desire to win,” he emphasised.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba To Axe Underperforming Players In Squad Overhaul

He continued: “I am confident the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but their mentality is critical. They should not see the qualifiers as just representing Nigeria but as an opportunity to boost their careers and be at the World Cup. The fire I see in their eyes convinces me that they are committed to winning all their remaining matches and securing qualification.”

On what he expects the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do to ensure qualification, Shaibu stated that the football governing body must provide a good welfare system and a conducive environment to motivate the players. He added that only a little motivation is needed as the team is already in high spirits.

Shaibu, who was at the NFF headquarters in Abuja to congratulate Dr. Mohamed Sanusi on his reappointment as General Secretary, said Sanusi’s experience would be vital in the qualification campaign.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



