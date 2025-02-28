Cote d’Ivoire Overcome Flying Eagles In Friendly

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles fell 2-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in a friendly at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday.

The Junior Elephants avenged their 2-0 loss to the Flying Eagles in the first friendly on Wednesday.





Tape Kader opened scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes.

The Ivorians doubled their advantage through Isaac Cisse in the 53rd minute.

Both countries used the friendlies to prepare for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will now embark on a week break on return to Abuja.

The seven-time champions will then reconvene for their final preparation ahead of the U-20 AFCON.

They are in Group B with Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

By Adeboye Amosu




