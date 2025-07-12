Arokodare Scores Brace In Genk’s Friendly Win Over Hannover

Tolu Arokodare scored twice as KRC Genk defeated Hannover 96 4-2 in a pre-season friendly, Completesports.com.

Oh Hyeon-gyu opened scoring for the Smurfs, while Mujaid Saduckl added the second.

Arokodare came off the bench to make the score line more emphatic.

The 24-year-old netted Genk’s third in the 95th minute, and added the fourth in the 112th minute.

The Nigeria international was the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 21 goals, and five assists in 40 league appearances.

He has been linked with a move away from Genk this summer.

Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Munich, and AC Milan are among the clubs reportedly interested in the striker.

By Adeboye Amosu



