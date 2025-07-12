Galatasaray Submit New Bid For Osimhen

Galatasaray have submitted a third bid to Serie A champions Napoli for Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at the RAMS Park, and the Yellow and Reds are desparate to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Nigeria international has a €75m release in his contract, and Napoli are holding out for the fee.

The Partenopei reportedly rejected a €70m fee from Galatasaray earlier in the week.

According to reliable transfer expert,Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray’s new bid reaches the price tag, but it will be €40m immediate payment and €35m in instalments.

Read Also:Thousands Of Arsenal Fans Sign Petition Against Signing Of Madueke From Chelsea

*Galatasaray submit new proposal to Napoli for Victor Osimhen after €70m rejected,” Romano wrote on X.

“The Turkish club now offers €75m with €40m immediate payment and €35m in installments, with bank guarantees as key point again.

“Decision up to Napoli once again.”

Galatasaray Desperate

Galatasaray directors will meet Napoli officials on Saturday (today) to finalise the move.

The contingent delayed their flight back to Turkey back home on Friday.

“We won’t come back without Osimhen,” director Abdullah Kavukcu told reporters.

Osimhen scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 appearances for Okan Buruk’s side last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



