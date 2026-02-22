Arokodare Suffers Racial Abuse After Penalty Miss Against Palace

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle have become the latest Premier League players to be sent racist abuse on social media on an “appalling weekend” when four footballers from the top tier of the English game were targeted, BBC Sport reports.

Arokodare and Mundle detailed their experiences on Sunday, a day after Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana both received racist abuse on Instagram after their sides drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

“This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media,” anti-discrimination group Kick It Out said on Sunday evening. “But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly.

“The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else.”

Wolves said they were “disgusted” after Arokodare was sent abuse by “multiple perpetrators” following his side’s 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace and they condemned the “abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms”.

Both the Nigeria international and Wolves shared a number of screenshots of private messages the 25-year-old received after the game in which he had a first-half penalty saved, before Evann Guessand scored an injury-time Palace winner.

“It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences,” wrote Arokodare on his Instagram story.

“These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are.”

In a statement, Wolves added: “Tolu has our full and unwavering support. No player should be subjected to such hatred simply for doing their job.

“We stand firmly alongside him, and alongside all footballers who are forced to endure this abuse from anonymous accounts acting with apparent impunity.

Sunderland said they are “appalled by the vile” abuse Mundle received after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 home defeat by Fulham.

They said: “The abhorrent behaviour displayed by multiple individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club under any circumstances.

“These individuals do not represent Sunderland AFC, our values, or our community – and they are not welcome on Wearside.”

The Sunderland Echo reported the 22-year-old English forward has since deleted his Instagram account.

In February 2025 while playing in the Championship for the Black Cats, Mundle shared a discriminatory post sent to him on his Instagram account.

Wolves and Sunderland said they are working with the relevant authorities and online platforms to identify those responsible.



