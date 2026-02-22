We Showed What We Are Made Of –Arteta Reacts To Arsenal’s Win Against Spurs

Mikel Arteta hailed his Arsenal team for their ability to “stand up” to the pressure in their 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal came into the North London derby off the back of a shock 2-2 draw against the Premier League’s bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The disappointing draw allowed Manchester City to close the gap to two points.

But they bounced back with an emphatic victory over their rivals – thanks to a brace each from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres – to restore their lead to five points.

Speaking after the massive win, Arteta said:”When it is really on the edge and people are doubting, you have to stand up. We showed what we are made of, but then you have to show it again and again. It is a massive rollercoaster.

“I cannot be prouder and happier from what I saw out there, especially how we lived the last 72 hours. I watched it back and there is no explanation for how the hell we drew that game against Wolves. You have to lift yourself up because you are feeling angry, ashamed, upset.

“You don’t feel like that when it is just a job. This is our passion. It is the purpose we have. You have to bring everyone together and it has been a joy. We said let’s love the players. But then you have to do it on the pitch, and we were outstanding.”



