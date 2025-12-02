Arokodare Targets Maiden EPL Goal As Wolves Seek First Win Vs Forest

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare will be targeting his first Premier League goal as Wolves battle Nottingham Forest in search of their first win in the league on Wednesday.

Arokodare Searches For First EPL Goal

Since his arrival from Genk this summer, the Nigerian international is yet to register a goal for Wolves in the Premier League.



However, he has scored twice in two Carabao Cup outings, including a goal in Wolves’ 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the fou round.

The Nigerian forward will now aim to get off the mark in the league as his struggling side searches for their first win of the season.

Change Of Manager, Same Old Problem At Wolves

Despite the change of Vitor Pereira to Rob Edwards in the Wolves managerial hotseat, results are remaining the same for now, with Wednesday night’s hosts losing back-to-back matches since the arrival of the fresh face, failing to score against both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.



In the midst of a seven-match winless run across top flight and EFL Cup action since the middle of October, Wolves are rooted to the very bottom of the Premier League standings on two points, nine points behind Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham United in the safety of 17th.

A Rejuvenated Nottingham Forest Target Another Away Win

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have steadied their ship on both domestic and continental waters, losing just two of their eight competitive contests since the arrival of former academy man Sean Dyche as head coach.



Collecting a commendable seven points from five top-flight battles since the appointment of ex-Burnley general Dyche, Nottingham Forest have jumped up to 16th place in the Premier League table ahead of a midweek jaunt across the Midlands, one point above Leeds United in the relegation zone.

Possible Line Up

Wolves: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, G Gomes, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen



Nottingham Forest: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus



