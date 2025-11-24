Arokodare Will Deliver For Wolves — Edwards

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has backed Tolu Arokodare to become an important player at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare is yet to hit the ground running at the Molineux following his arrival from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in the summer.

The Nigeria international has failed to register a goal or an assist in eight league outings for Wolves.

The 25-year-old has however netted twice in the Carabao Cup.

Read Also:Arokodare Backs Edwards To Succeed At Wolves

Arokodare started Wolves’ 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Edwards Thumbs Up Arokodare

Edwards said after the game he is expecting big things from the striker.

“ Tolu’s done really well this week for us, and I’ve liked him, and I thought he worked extremely hard today. We’ll get more from him the fitter he gets,” Edwards told the club’s official website.

” He’s not at full power I don’t think quite sure yet, but he worked really, really hard for the hour or so that he was on. I’m looking forward to getting more from him.

“I think he believes in what we’re trying to do. If we can get them right at it, you wouldn’t want to play against those two.”

By Adeboye Amosu



