Arokodare Will Leave For Big Money — Genk President

KRC Genk president Peter Croonen says the club will demand big money to sell Tolu Arokodare this summer.

Arokodare has been linked with a move away from the Belgian Pro League outfit following a remarkable campaign for the club.

The Nigeria international scored 21 goals to emerge top scorer in the league.

The 24-year-old also won the Ebony Shoe for the best African player in Belgium and was also voted the overall third best player in the league for the 2024/25 season.

Arokodare has attracted the interest of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Portuguese club Benfica.

Genk sold his compatriot, Paul Onuachu to Southampton for €18m in January 2023.

Croonen however said they won’t accept same fee for Arokodare.

“An amount like with Onuachu? Let me say that I don’t want to say much about that, but we want much more,” Croonen said, as quoted by Voetbalprimeur.

“There is always pressure to sell, in every football club that wants to function autonomously.”

By Adeboye Amosu



