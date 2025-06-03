Build On Eagles’ Unity Cup Success –Aghahowa Advises Chelle

Former Nigerian international Julius Aghahowa has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to build on the team’s Unity Cup success.
Nigeria emerged champions of the 2025 Unity Cup, following a 5-4 penalty win over Jamaica at Brentford’s Gtext Community Stadium in England on Saturday.
The victory also gives Super Eagles head coach Éric Sékou Chelle his first trophy in this role, while the team’s focus shifts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Read Also:Okocha Urges Osimhen To Stay With Galatasaray
Speaking with Brila FM, Aghahowa stated that Chelle must have used the Unity Cup to identify areas that need proper improvement.
‘I actually expect that opportunities like this would be taken quite seriously. We know it’s a friendly tournament, but in international football, where coaches don’t have the luxury of time to work with their players, this is a good platform.’
‘The Super Eagles coach should use the two games played in the Cup to assess the areas of improvement in the team and build on from there.’
The back and the midfield are the areas the coach needs to look out for.
Must stop using Boniface. Ndidi’s legs are tired now at the midfield. He can not hold on any longer.
All Ndidi haters went to hugged transformer lmaaoo
JULIET on June 3, 2025 2:55 pm
TRULY IF WE LOOK AT HIS ANTECEDENTS & PERFORMANCES IN NATIONAL TEAM & CLUB SIDES COMPARE TO OTHER NIGERIA STRIKERS (except Osimhen), HE IS FAR FAR BETTER THAN ONUACHU SADIQ-UMAR AWONIYI IHEANACHO.
ANALYTICALLY, THIS IS A STRIKERS THAT IS WELL COMPOSED, GOOD & SKILLFUL WHILE SCORING GOALS. HE HAS BEEN EXISTING FOR PAST FIVE YEARS AGO.
## HE WAS A HIGHEST GOALS SCORER & GOLDEN BOOT WINNER##
**(1.) IN DUTCH LEAGUE IN
2019/2020 SEASON.
**(2.) IN 2022/2023 NEWLY INAUGURATED UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE.
**(3.). IN SCOTTISH LEAGUE IN 2024/2025 SEASON.
LET ANYONE MENTION ONE NIGERIA STRIKER (except Osimhen) THAT HAS CONSISTENTLY BECAME TOP HIGHEST GOALS SCORER IN LEAGUE CLUB SIDES LIKE TWO OR THREE TIMES.
WE ALWAYS LIKE TO BE DECEIVING OURSELVES IN THIS COUNTRY. WE ARE SENTIMENTAL & TRIBALISTIC IN EVERYTHING WE DO.
** WE ARE SENTIMENTAL & TRIBALISTIC IN MAKING APPOINTMENTS.
**SENTIMENTAL & TRIBALISTIC IN INVITING PLAYERS.
**SENTIMENTAL & TRIBALISTIC IN CHOOSING LEADERS
WITH THIS KIND OF MENTALITY, THE END RESULTS IS FAILURE.
ERIC CHELLE WANT TO SUCCEED WITH SUPER EAGLE, HE SHOULD STOP INVITING PLAYERS BASE ON USELESS EXPERIENCE, NAMES, EGOS, SENIORITY.
HE SHOULD INVITE PLAYERS BASE ON PRESENT FORM, AGGRESSIVENESS, QUALITY AND POTENTIAL.
BRING IN UCHE-CHRISANTUS, DESSERS, OLAWOYIN, ANTHONY-DENNIS, EJUKE, EBUEHI, ESHO, ADARABIOYO, AKPOM AND OTHER AGGRESSIVE PLAYERS IN TO SUPER EAGLE TEAM.
WE TIRED OF SEEING AHMED -MUSA, IHEANACHO, NDIDI. ONUACHU, IZOHO, OMERUO. SADIQ-UMAR, AWONIYI, IWOBI, ARIBO. THEY HAVE TRIED FOR SUPER EAGLE. THEIR EXPERIENCE IS NO LONGER NEEDED IN TEAM ANY MORE.
COME TO THINK OF IT WHAT EXPERIENCE OR WORD OF ADVICE AHMED -MUSA WANT TO OFFER ADEMOLA-LOOKMAN. OR IZOHO WANT TO OFFER NWABALI