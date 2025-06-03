Build On Eagles’ Unity Cup Success –Aghahowa Advises Chelle

Former Nigerian international Julius Aghahowa has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to build on the team’s Unity Cup success.



Nigeria emerged champions of the 2025 Unity Cup, following a 5-4 penalty win over Jamaica at Brentford’s Gtext Community Stadium in England on Saturday.



The victory also gives Super Eagles head coach Éric Sékou Chelle his first trophy in this role, while the team’s focus shifts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking with Brila FM, Aghahowa stated that Chelle must have used the Unity Cup to identify areas that need proper improvement.



‘I actually expect that opportunities like this would be taken quite seriously. We know it’s a friendly tournament, but in international football, where coaches don’t have the luxury of time to work with their players, this is a good platform.’



‘The Super Eagles coach should use the two games played in the Cup to assess the areas of improvement in the team and build on from there.’







