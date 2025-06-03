Felix Agu: Super Eagles! Bundesliga Star’s Nigeria Debut, Tactical Versatility & Emotional Journey

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has received his first official call-up to Nigeria’s national team! In this deep dive, we explore why the Bundesliga full-back is a game-changer for the Super Eagles:

Key Insights Covered

– Agu’s German-Nigerian roots & why he chose Nigeria over Germany

– His rare versatility as a left/right full-back AND defensive midfielder

– Bundesliga experience vs Bayern, Dortmund & Leipzig

– Emotional interview: “I want to make my father proud”

– How dual nationals like Agu are transforming African football

– Fan reactions & analysis of his potential impact

Related: The Top 10 Greatest Goal Scorers Ever To Represent Nigeria

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more Super Eagles news [Turn on Notifications] **Comment below**:

Should Nigeria recruit more dual-national players?

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#FelixAgu #SuperEagles #NigeriaFootball #Bundesliga #AfricanFootball #WerderBremen #FootballTactics #DualNationals #SoccerAnalysis #AFCON



