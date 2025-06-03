Close Menu
    World Football

    My Favourite Stadium To Play In Was Highbury –Chelsea Premier League Winner

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Highbury stadium was the stadium he most enjoyed playing in.

    After 93 Years (since 1913) of football at aguarbly the most recognisable and most famous grounds in the english football scene, the Highbury stadium staged it’s final game in the 2005-2006 Premiership Season in a fixture between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic.

    The team moved to the Emirates stadium which was completed in 2006 at a cost of £390 million, while Highbury was redeveloped as Highbury Square, an apartment complex.

    Fabregas, who was an Arsenal player when they moved from Highbury to the Emirates, described playing at the old ground as amazing.

    Also Read: Winning Ballon d’Or Is Out Of Reach For Me –Yamal

    “My favourite stadium to play in was Highbury,” the two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea was quoted on Arsenal News Channel.

    “I really miss Highbury, it was amazing. Obviously, my dream was to play at Camp Nou and I did it, San Siro was pretty special as well whenever we played in the Champions League, Anfield too.

    “But Highbury is definitely the one that had a big impact on me. The best goal I scored was against AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2008.”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad