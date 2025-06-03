Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Highbury stadium was the stadium he most enjoyed playing in.

After 93 Years (since 1913) of football at aguarbly the most recognisable and most famous grounds in the english football scene, the Highbury stadium staged it’s final game in the 2005-2006 Premiership Season in a fixture between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic.

The team moved to the Emirates stadium which was completed in 2006 at a cost of £390 million, while Highbury was redeveloped as Highbury Square, an apartment complex.

Fabregas, who was an Arsenal player when they moved from Highbury to the Emirates, described playing at the old ground as amazing.

“My favourite stadium to play in was Highbury,” the two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea was quoted on Arsenal News Channel.

“I really miss Highbury, it was amazing. Obviously, my dream was to play at Camp Nou and I did it, San Siro was pretty special as well whenever we played in the Champions League, Anfield too.

“But Highbury is definitely the one that had a big impact on me. The best goal I scored was against AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2008.”



