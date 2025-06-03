Fernandes Rejects Massive Al-Hilal Offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal had offered the Portugal international a three-year contract worth £200m.

The Saudi giants were also willing to pay Manchester United £100m to sigh the midfielder.

Fernandes has now decided to stay in Europe instead of accepting the lucrative offer.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the player is determined to keep playing at the top level.

“Bruno Fernandes has REJECTED Al Hilal proposal. ❌

Despite crazy contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing football in Europe.

Man United captain wants to play at top level in Europe. Decision made.”

The 30-year-old scored eight goals and registered 10 assists in 36 league appearances for United in the 2024/25 season.

He joined the Red Devils from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon in 2020.



