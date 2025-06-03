Chelle: Osimhen Is The Best Striker In The World

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has described Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world.



He made this remark amid rumours linking the Nigerian international to European clubs such as Chelsea, Man United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona this summer.



In a chat with BBC Sport Africa, Chelle advised the Galatasaray striker to remain 100% focused and make the right choice.



“Victor is, for me, the best striker in the world,” Chelle told BBC Sport Africa.

“For him it is difficult to come for this game because he played a season with a lot of pressure.



“The reality is there is a transfer window. During this time, a player like him is not focused at 100%.



“I need to protect him physically and mentally, because maybe he will go [and get a transfer move].



“Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona, or Real Madrid. So he needs to be focused on that.”







