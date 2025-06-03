Chelle: Osimhen Is The Best Striker In The World

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has described Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world.
He made this remark amid rumours linking the Nigerian international to European clubs such as Chelsea, Man United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona this summer.
In a chat with BBC Sport Africa, Chelle advised the Galatasaray striker to remain 100% focused and make the right choice.
“Victor is, for me, the best striker in the world,” Chelle told BBC Sport Africa.
“For him it is difficult to come for this game because he played a season with a lot of pressure.
“The reality is there is a transfer window. During this time, a player like him is not focused at 100%.
“I need to protect him physically and mentally, because maybe he will go [and get a transfer move].
“Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona, or Real Madrid. So he needs to be focused on that.”
Hahaha. MonkeyPost go vex with you now o @Chelle. You wey just become him pally.
Chelle is not far from the truth but to say “best”, that’s a big absolute and even his ardent fans wont quite agree. But Osimhen is close.
Whichever way, English is not a forte of Chelle’s and guyman no wan speak French make NFF give am interpreter,
Lol…@kel don’t mind the man…this good job that he has started for the super eagles and am hailing him is like he doesn’t want it to end well…
A striker from a tolotolo league best in the world? Lmao… Not even when he was in Napoli….
Lmao
Wise coaches will even pick nikolas Jackson over osimhen Considering the competitive nature of the league they are playing…. Lmao
This is true. Osihmen is blessed.
@Bednarok abi Bendarek
This is true. Osihmen is blessed.
All woke Geriatrics should take note.
Thanks
Chelle is absolutely spot on. If ur in doubt pls can you name a living no9 on planet earth that tick more boxes that makes a striker complete more than Osihmen.