    Scholes Advises Manchester United To Sign Osimhen

    Adeboye Amosu

    Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has advised his former club to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

    The 26-year-old made a big impact during his loan spell with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray in the 2024/25 season.

    The Nigeria international was top scorer in the league with 26 goals.

    United are desperate to sign a new striker following an underwhelming campaign.

    Scholes believed the striker would be a good signing for the Red Devils.

    “I think [Victor ] Osimhen, it sounds like a doable one,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate.

    “When you talk about financial problems, Osimhen could be doable. But I would keep [Rasmus] Hojlund.

    “I know he is not been great, but he’s a 22-year-old kid playing on his own for Manchester United the last two years.

    “Manchester United should have at least three top centre forwards. I would have him and Osimhen. Him, Osimhen and Gyokeres,” he added.

