Arsenal Only Came To Defend, Did Nothing In First Half –Madrid Defender, Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal’s performance at the Santiago Bernabeu after they eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League.

Arsenal are into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years after emphatically defeating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.





Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted the crucial goal for the Gunners, but it was the defensive organisation of Mikel Arteta’s team which won it for them.

Speaking after the match, Madrid’s captain was far from happy with the result and was rather critical of the way in which the North London club approached the match.

The Gunners headed to the Spanish capital looking to defend a 3-0 lead following their win at the Emirates Stadium and did so brilliantly.

Speaking after the match, Vazquez told the media: “Arsenal came to defend,” Vazquez was quoted by tbrfootball.com. “They did practically nothing in the first half.”

Ultimately, Los Blancos ended up playing into Arsenal’s hands as their plan to cross balls into the box ended up failing miserably with William Saliba comfortably keeping Madrid at bay. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber was another Arsenal defender who impressed at the Bernabeu.

Out of the 43 crosses attempted by the hosts, they completed just seven of them as the Gunners’ defence proved impenetrable on Wednesday evening.

The quality of Madrid’s chances just wasn’t good enough as they managed an xG of just 1.50 and created just one big chance from 18 attempts at David Raya’s goal.



