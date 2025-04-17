Osayi-Samuel Can Play For Top Clubs In England, Spain –Okunowo

Former Nigerian international Gbenga Okunowo has advised Super Eagles star Bright Osayi-Samuel to explore his available options before making a final decision on his next move this summer.



Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a move out of Fenerbahçe, as clubs such as Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Brentford are interested in signing him.



However, in a chat with Africa Foot, the former Barcelona defender believed that the Nigerian international has the potential to play in top clubs in England and Spain.

“In my opinion, he has surpassed the level of the Turkish league,” Okunowo told Africa Foot.



“I think there are many opportunities he could explore, and in my opinion, this is where he should focus his efforts.



“With all due respect to Fenerbahçe, which is currently led by a world-class coach like José Mourinho, I believe he has already given a lot to the club and it is time for him to move on. Moving to Galatasaray, a rival club in the same league, could even tarnish his legacy.



“I’m convinced that several Premier League clubs, but also those in Spain and Italy, could benefit from his qualities. He’s a solid defender, capable of contributing offensively. And that works in his favour: his contract is out. But, ultimately, the decision is his.”







