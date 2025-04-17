Europa League: Athletico Bilbao Coach Wary of ‘Dangerous Player’ Dessers

Athletico Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde says it is important for his players to keep an eye on Cyriel Dessers in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg clash.

Dessers has impressed for Rangers in the Europa League this season, scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford and against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Istanbul.





The 30-year-old has registered three goals and two assists in 11 appearances in the competition for the Light Blues.

Valverde claimed it is important for his players to keep Dessers quiet if they are to secure a place in the semi-final.

“Rangers have a good formation, players who play well in the space,” the former Barcelona coach told a press conference.

“Dessers is constantly running in to the space, being a reference player, a beacon for his team. He’s a dangerous player.

“Their players from the outside are very well positioned, whether they’re playing James Tavernier in defence or in the midfield.”

By Adeboye Amosu



