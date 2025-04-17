UCL: Arsenal Were Superior To Us –Ceballos Admits

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has admitted that Arsenal were superior in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal recorded another win in their second visit at the Bernabeu after overcoming Madrid 2-1 to go through to the semi-finals 5-1 on aggregate.





After an early penalty miss, Bukayo Saka recovered to put Arsenal 1-0 up on 65 minutes.

Vinicius Junior equalised just two minutes after Saka’s goal before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win with a 93rd minute goal.

Speaking after the defeat Ceballos, who was a former Arsenal player, mentioned every aspects in the game that Madrid were found wanting.

“We weren’t even close,” the 2020 FA Cup winner with Arsenal said. “We lacked football, we lacked intensity, we weren’t competitive, we didn’t win duels. Arsenal were superior.”

Up next for Arsenal is a semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, whom they had beaten 2-0 at the Emirates during their first meeting this season.

The other semi-finals is between former Champions League winners Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Inter edged out Bayern 4-3 on aggregate after playing 2-2 against the Bundesliga giants in the second leg at the San Siro.

The Nerazzuri went into the reverse fixture with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.



