Arsenal Plot Shock Move For Sane on Free Transfer Ahead Of Spurs

Arsenal have reportedly made a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer ahead of the summer window.

The Gunners are hoping to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to land the former Manchester City star.

According to sources, Mikel Arteta has £300 million to spend on new players, and sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard to bolster the squad.

Although signing a new No. 9 remains Arsenal’s top priority, they are also eager to bring in a winger. Martin Zubimendi is expected to arrive at the Emirates after the club activated his £51 million release clause to seal a deal with Real Sociedad.

In addition to Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Arsenal are now eyeing Sané as another key target—looking to fend off interest from Tottenham.

According to Football365, Sane offered himself to Spurs after their Europa League triumph last week, which secured them a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, has initiated contact with the North London club to explore the possibility of a move. It is understood that Sané is keen to return to the Premier League this summer on a free transfer.

The report adds that there has been little progress in talks over a contract extension at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with a move for Sané, with The Telegraph reporting that Berta has made enquiries to sign the 29-year-old.

Sane has struggled for regular playing time at the Allianz Arena following the arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

The Germany international scored 13 goals and provided six assists across all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s side during the 2024–25 season.

By Habeeb Kuranga




