Unity Cup: 5 Takeaways From Super Eagles’ Win Over Ghana

The Super Eagles defeated rivals the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in the second semi-final of the Unity Cup in London on Wednesday.

It is now back-to-back wins for the Super Eagles against the Black Stars, following a 2-1 victory in another friendly game in March 2024.

Still revelling in the euphoria of a win against their fiercest rivals, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI looks at FIVE takeaways from the game.

• Impressive First Half, Poor Second Half

The Super Eagles delivered a dominant first-half performance in their 2-1 win over Ghana’s Black Stars.

It was no surprise that they went into the break with a deserved 2-0 lead, courtesy of a Cyriel Dessers opener and an own goal by Ghana’s Razak Simpson.

However, it was a different story in the second half, as the Black Stars completely bossed proceedings and were rightly rewarded with a goal. They also came close to levelling the score on several occasions but were denied by poor finishing and brilliant saves by Stanley Nwabali.

This trend should be a concern for the Super Eagles’ coaching crew, as it is not the first time it has occurred. In the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, a similar issue arose.

After a bright start against Rwanda — which yielded two first-half goals from Victor Osimhen — the team had to hang on in the closing stages of the game.

They were not so lucky in the encounter against Zimbabwe in Uyo, which ended 1-1. They conceded late and almost lost the match in stoppage time.

• Cyriel Dessers Impressive

Cyriel Dessers proved that his goal-scoring form for Rangers in the just-concluded season was no fluke, as he broke the deadlock in the first half for the Super Eagles.

He demonstrated how dangerous he can be when presented with a chance inside the box, controlling a cross and calmly slotting it into the net as the Black Stars’ defenders and goalkeeper closed in.

Aside from his goal, Dessers was a constant menace to the Ghanaian defence, who struggled to contain his physicality, intelligent runs, and hold-up play.

His impressive performance will delight the coaching staff, who will be pleased to see goal-scoring options beyond Victor Osimhen, especially ahead of the remaining 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

• Stanley Nwabali Getting Too Comfortable

The Chippa United shot-stopper has made the Super Eagles’ number one position his own since breaking into the team.

His emergence ended a long search for a reliable first-choice goalkeeper for the three-time AFCON champions, following a string of poor performances from predecessors.

However, it appears Stanley Nwabali is growing too comfortable and must understand that he is not immune to criticism and backlash if his performances dip.

In the Unity Cup clash against the Black Stars on Wednesday, Nwabali almost cost the Super Eagles on two occasions. In the 30th minute, a poor pass to a teammate was intercepted by a Ghanaian player, who attempted to lob the ball into the net — only for Nwabali to recover in time and palm it out for a corner.

Then, just two minutes into the second half, another careless pass was picked off by a Black Stars player who raced towards goal, only for a retreating Super Eagles defender to block the goal-bound effort.

Nwabali must realise that things can quickly change for the worse in a Super Eagles shirt. He should learn from someone like Maduka Okoye, who went from hero to villain after conceding what many considered a routine save in the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the AFCON 2021 round of 16.

• Substitutions Were Unimpressive

With the Super Eagles under immense pressure from the Black Stars despite leading 2-0, coach Finidi George (referred to here as “Chelle”) made a triple substitution, bringing on Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Moses Simon in the 62nd minute.

It was hoped that the introduction of the experienced trio would shift the momentum back in favour of the Super Eagles.

It initially appeared the move had paid off, as Iheanacho found the back of the net — only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

Unfortunately, the trio failed to offer the necessary relief, as the Black Stars sustained their attacking momentum and eventually pulled one goal back.

Chelle made two additional substitutions, introducing Rangers duo Collins Ugwueze and Emmanuel Onyebuchi in the 82nd minute, but their arrivals did little to halt the Ghanaian onslaught.

• Semi Ajayi’s Return a Welcome Development

Semi Ajayi endured a forgettable 2024/25 campaign for Championship side West Bromwich Albion due to injuries.

He suffered a hamstring injury in October 2024 and was sidelined for four months. Although he returned in February 2025, another hamstring setback ruled him out until April.

At the end of the 2024/25 season, Ajayi managed just 15 appearances for the Baggies, who have since released him as a free agent.

However, the 31-year-old put his recent injury woes behind him and impressed in the 82 minutes he played against Ghana on Wednesday night.

His presence brought calm and organisation to the Super Eagles’ defence, and he played a role in the second goal — his header from a set-piece deflected off a Black Stars player and found the back of the net.

Ajayi’s return to fitness and form is a welcome development for the Super Eagles as they seek to reignite their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.



