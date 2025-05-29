Unity Cup 2025: Why My Players Struggled In Second Half Against Ghana –Chelle

Eric Chelle has attributed the Super Eagles’ struggle in the second half of the Unity Cup semi-final against Black Stars of Ghana to tiredness.

The Super Eagles bossed the first half and deservedly into the break 2-0 ahead with Cyriel Dessers netting the opener while Razak Simpson had an own goal.

But the Black Stars dominated the second half from the start to the end and pulled a goal back with 20 minutes left.

Despite their struggles in the second half the Super Eagles managed to hold on for the win.

Also Read: Unity Cup: 5 Takeaways From Super Eagles’ Win Over Ghana

Speaking in his post-match presser, Chelle said he prefers his side maintain pressure for 90 minutes but knows how difficult that can be.

“For my philosophy, I like to maintain high pressure but the system is very difficult for the players. My dream is to see my players maintain high pressure for 90 minutes but I think it’s impossible so we need to work and improve.

“We’ve played three games, won two and drew one so we need to improve, we need to work, players need to know what I want and I think we did great in the first half and second half we were tired. But I’m so proud of my players because they fought, it was difficult but we deserved the victory.”

He added: “This players have some qualities and my job is to analyse, my job is to make some choice and put in my team players who would add something because we need to win and maybe I need to find a player who can score in the last minute against Rwanda, against South Africa, Lesotho.

“So my job is to work and try to do the best for this team, for Nigeria, the home-based players.”

The win against Ghana guaranteed the Eagles a place in Friday’s final against Jamaica.

Ahead of the encounter, the former Malian handler said:”We will try to prepare for the second game and we want to win. Jamaica is a great team and it will be a great game so we will focus on two or three training sessions and we will see.”

By James Agberebi



