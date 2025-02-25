Arsenal Still In EPL Title Race –Arteta Warns

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his side are still in the Premier League title race despite being 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners are second with 53 points, while the Reds are at the top of the standings with 64 points.





Arsenal suffered a huge blow in their quest to win the title, as they lost 1-0 to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool took advantage of Arsenal’s defeat to the Hammers as they defeated Manchester City 2-0 won at the Etihad Stadium the following day.

Arsenal will hope to get their title aspirations back on track on Wednesday when they will take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Ahead of the match, Arteta made it clear in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that no one should write off his side’s chances yet.

When asked if Arsenal have given up on winning the title, Arteta said: “Over my dead body.”

When pressed again if he really thinks Arsenal can do it, the Spaniard noted: “If not, I’ll go home. Mathematically, it’s possible.

“You are there, you have to play every game. Suddenly, three days ago, we could close the gap and you are like, you are one and a half games away. It doesn’t matter. We have to continue to go.”

The Gunners would hope to maintain their dominance over Forest when they meet on Wednesday.

In their last three encounters, Arteta has led his men to three consecutive wins.



