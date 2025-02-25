Iwobi: Fulham Can Qualify For Europe

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi says he’s confident Fulham will qualify for Europe at the end of the Premier League season.



The Nigerian international, who is enjoying one of his best seasons with the club, has netted seven goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season for Fulham.



Speaking Fulham Fix Podcast, Iwobi stated that the players are working collectively to ensure they win a ticket to Europe.

“Everyone is enjoying the ride, enjoying the journey, but we take it one step at a time. Everyone’s saying it’s a great season, but it hasn’t ended yet, so, hopefully, it ends up being a great season.



“Of course, it’ll be nice to get into Europe, especially for me, because I’ve played in it before, so I want to do it again, and when you see the quality that we have in training every day, and we’re getting results against big teams in the league who are competing in bigger competitions, we feel like we can do so as well, so, hopefully, next year, we can play in Europe,” the former Arsenal man said on the Fulham Fix Podcast.







