UCL: Arsenal Thrash Atletico Madrid; Man City, Inter Milan Win Away

Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams failed to hit target in the first half despite creating a number of chances

The Gunners however scored four times in the second period through Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres (brace).

Arsenal join defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan on nine points from the nine available and on course for the knockout rounds.

Read Also:UCL: Onyemaechi Features In Olympiacos’ Heavy Loss To Barcelona

Inter Milan also crushed Belgian outfit, Union Saint-Gillloise 4-0.

Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez were on target for Inter in the first half.

The Nerrazzuri added two more goals in second half through Hakan Calhanoglu and Pio Esposito.

At the Estadio de la Ceramica, Manchester City defeated Villarreal 2-0 courtesy of first half goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.



