Aston Villa Fail To Close Gap On Arsenal After 1-1 Draw With Leeds

Tammy Abraham bagged a late equaliser for Aston Villa to cancel out Anton Stach’s stunning free-kick in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Villa Park in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Leeds took the lead courtesy of Stach’s stunning effort from 35 yards that completely caught out Emi Martinez in what was one of the goals of the season.

Villa did everything possible but an equaliser didn’t look likely until Abraham looped home a flicked finish from a set piece.

While Leeds remain in 15th place, Villa remain in third on 51 points and seven points behind leaders Arsenal, who can extend their lead if they beat Tottenham on Sunday.

At Stamford Bridge, Burnley stunned 10-man Chelsea with an injury-time equaliser as Liam Rosenior’s side dropped two important points in the race for a top-four finish.

Zian Flemming nodded in a free header at the death, after Wesley Fofana had been sent off.

Chelsea’s breakthrough came after just four minutes, when Moises Caicedo played a fantastic through ball into the path of Pedro Neto, who squared for Joao Pedro to tap in.

In the other Premier League fixture, Brighton and Hove Albion beat Brentford 2-0 away.



