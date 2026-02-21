Use International Friendlies To Rebuild Eagles For 2030 World Cup Qualifiers –Kpakor Charges NFF, Chelle

Former Nigerian international Moses Kpakor has advised the Nigeria Football Federation and the head coach of the Super Eagles to use the forthcoming international friendlies as an opportunity to rebuild the the senior national team for the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.



Recall that the three-time African champions Nigeria will compete in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, Jordan, during next month’s FIFA men’s international window.



The competition will feature Nigeria national football team, Iran national football team, hosts Jordan national football team, and the Costa Rica national football team.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Kpakor stated that he urged the NFF to utilise the friendlies to discover more players who will be valuable for the team during the rebuilding process.

Read Also:Simeone Wants More From Lookman Despite Strong Start At Atletico Madrid



“I think we are in a good place with the Super Eagles and I expect that we should use this to start our rebuilding since we will not be at the World Cup,” the former midfielder, who featured for Nigeria at the Seoul Olympics and played at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1990, said.



“We had a relatively good tournament at the last Africa Cup of Nations and we need to build on that by integrating new players with the view of getting to the World Cup in 2030.



“Nigeria has now missed the last two World Cups and I believe it is time we plan properly and set things in motion with 2030 in mind. It is important that we blend both the old and new players so as to get good team chemistry between them. I saw some young players at AFCON like Tochukwu Nnadi and others. Now will be the right time to start properly integrating them into the team.



“As others are preparing for the World Cup in the summer, we should start preparing our own team for the qualifiers of the 2030 World Cup and other competitions between now and then. I am happy these friendlies are in a tournament format, and I hope the NFF can use it to improve the team in areas they are lacking. I also hope to see some fresh new faces in the team when the list is announced,” he concluded.



