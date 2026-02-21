Championship: Onyeka Named MOTM In Coventry City’s Win At West Brom

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was named Man of the Match following Coventry City’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
It was Coventry City’s first away victory in the Sky Bet Championship since November 25.
Ephron Mason Clark, and Jack Rudoni were on target for the visitors in the game.
Onyeka was outstanding for Coventry, who put up a dominant display.
Read Also:Fulham Boss Rules Chukwueze Out Of Sunderland Showdown>
The Nigeria completed 32 of his 44 passes, recorded 63 touches, made five recoveries, and won five of his eight ground duels.
The 28-year-old was replaced by Victor Torp four minutes from time.
It was the defensive midfielder’s second appearance for the Sky Blue.
Frank Lampard’s side currently occupy top spot on the Championship standings with 65 points from 33 games.
By Adeboye Amosu