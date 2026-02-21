Championship: Onyeka Named MOTM In Coventry City’s Win At West Brom

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was named Man of the Match following Coventry City’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

It was Coventry City’s first away victory in the Sky Bet Championship since November 25.

Ephron Mason Clark, and Jack Rudoni were on target for the visitors in the game.

Onyeka was outstanding for Coventry, who put up a dominant display.

