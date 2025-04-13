Aston Villa Make Premier League History In 3-0 Win Vs Southampton

Aston Villa made Premier League history after thrashing already relegated Southampton 3-0 at St. Mary’s stadium on Saturday.

Substitutes, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Donyel Malen got Villa’s three goals.





Watkins broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute before Malen made it 2-0 just six minutes later.

Then in the 94th minute McGinn added the third goal for Unai Emery’s side.

The result means Villa became the first side in Premier League history to have three substitutes score in one match.

Villa move up to fifth place on 54 points in the league table.

It was a return to winning ways for the Midlands club after their 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League first leg last week Wednesday.



