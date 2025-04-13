Close Menu
    Tearful ‘Quick Silver’ Recounts Final Moments With Late Nigerian Football Icon Chukwu

    Christian ‘Chairman’ Chukwu’s teammate during Nigeria’s triumphant 1980 African Cup of Nations campaign, Sylvanus ‘Quick Silver’ Okpala, fought back tears as he mourned the death of the former national team captain, Completesports.com reports.

    Chukwu, who was also a former Enugu Rangers captain and once coached the Coal City Flying Antelopes, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 12 April 2025, at the age of 74.


    Speaking to Completesports.com from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State—where he led Edel FC, a Nigeria National League (NNL) side, in a matchday 12 clash against Dakkada FC (which they lost 2-1)—Okpala described Chukwu as a rare gem, leader, icon, legend, and humane administrator.

    He recalled the deep bond they shared, including their last time together.

    “There’s no week that passes without me calling him,” Okpala said emotionally.

    “We travelled together, in the same car, to Onochie Anibeze’s mother’s burial on 8 February 2025, at Aguobu Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

    “He was his usual humorous self. It’s so painful to have woken up yesterday (Saturday, 12 April) to the sad news of his passing.

    “I’m pained, my heart bleeds. Go in peace, Chairman,” Okpala prayed.

    By Sab Osuji


