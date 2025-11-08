Awaziem Features As Le Havre’s Late Strike Extend Nantes’ Winless Run

A stoppage time strike by Le Havre’s Gautier Lloris denied Chidozie Awaziem and his Nantes teammates all the three points as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash.

Heading into the game Nantes had lost their last two matches and are winless in their last three.

The game which saw Awaziem play for 90 minutes had Nantes take the lead through Matthis Abline just four minutes into the encounter.

Just when Nantes thought they were about to return to winning ways Lloris struck in the 95th minute to help his side to share of the spoils.

Also Read: Turkey: Onuachu Scores In Trabzonspor’s Draw With Alanyaspor

With the draw Nantes are now in 14th place on 10 points in the 18-team league table.

Meanwhile, Awaziem is expected to head to Morocco for next Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs against Gabon.

By James Agberebi



