Turkey: Onuachu Scores In Trabzonspor’s Draw With Alanyaspor

Paul Onuachu was on target in Trabzonspor’s 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

Onuachu opened scoring for Trabzonspor in the 15th minute.

Trabzonspor had further chances to increase their lead but were let down by their poor finishing.

Ianis Hagi however equalised for Alanyaspor

14 minutes from time.

Onuachu has so far registered eight goals and one assist in 11 league appearances across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm this season.

The result took Trabzonspor to 25 points from 12 matches, missing the chance to close in on league leaders Galatasaray.

They will be away to Istanbul Başakşehir in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



