Awoniyi Pleased With Forest’s Hard-Earned Point At Man City

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has reacted to the side’s thrilling draw against Manchester City, reports Completesports.com.

The Tricky Trees held Pep Guardiola’s men to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The result leaves the Reds just outside the relegation zone.

Awoniyi featured for 11 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

Manchester City got their goals through Antoine Semenyo, and Rodri

Morgan Gibbs-White, and Elliot Anderson were on target for Forest.

Awoniyi praised his teammates for their spirited effort in the game.

“Good away points earned and top fight from the Lads. We keep going,” the Nigeria international posted on Instagram.

The forward has made 10 league appearances for Forest this season.



