Awoniyi Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone emergency surgery on an abdominal injury.

The Nigeria international collided with a post during Forest’s Premier League encounter with Leicester City on Sunday.

Awoniyi was taken straight to hospital for the surgery after the accident, according to Sky Sports.

Read Also:‘We Want To Fight For Trophy ‘ — Flying Eagles Goalie Reacts To Win Over Senegal

The 27-year-old had stretched to try and meet Anthony Elanga’s cross and was in visible discomfort after sliding into the foot of the post.

Awoniyi tried to carry on after receiving several minutes of treatment.

He could not be substituted after Forest used their last available window to replace Elliot Anderson with Jota Silva.

The incident caused the Nottingham Forest owner to come down from the VIP stand and verbally challenge manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

By Adeboye Amosu



