Awoniyi’s Smile Is Contagious  –Nottingham Forest Manager 

Nottingham Forest head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is a player that everyone admires in the team.



The Nigerian international, ​is recovering from emergency abdominal surgery, having been placed in an induced coma, after colliding with a goalpost in last weekend’s Premier League home draw against Leicester.



Forest’s players had warmed up wearing shirts with Awoniyi’s name and number nine on the back, with a message on the front reading “we’re all with you Taiwo”.



In a chat with the club’s website, Santo stated that Awoniyi’s smile is contagious and all the players love him.

“Since the beginning of the preparations, T was on our minds due to the seriousness of the situation. The boys wanted to do it for T.



“Our final words were to give it a push and a go for T. He is someone we really admire and his smile is contagious. We need him. The boys did it for him and we are so proud,” the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said in quotes revealed by Nottingham Post..



“Since the beginning of the season we wanted to be in this fight (for the Champions League). We achieved it.



“If you had said in the beginning it would be possible, you would have said no, but we are in it and the last game at the City Ground is going to be huge for us. It is trying to achieve something magical.



