NPFL: Mangut Hails Plateau United’s Resilience After Relegation Escape

Mbwas Mangut, Head Coach of Plateau United, has praised his team’s fighting spirit and doggedness that helped them navigate the turbulent waters of relegation in the 2024/2025 NPFL season, Completesports.com reports.

The Tin City side are 10th in the standings with 51 points, with just one match remaining.

Plateau United will visit sixth-placed Enyimba International in Sunday’s matchday 38 fixture, with no relegation worries regardless of the outcome.

Mangut, 46, told Completesports.com that he was proud of his team’s fighting spirit despite a poor start to the 2024/2025 season.

Reflecting on the challenges of the campaign, Mangut—who previously assisted Abdul Maikaba during his tenure as Rangers Head Coach—described it as a difficult season. He noted that the team’s slow start was due to the time it took players to adapt to his footballing philosophy.

“It wasn’t a pleasant start to the season for us, but I thank God we were able to pull through,” Mangut began.

“The players showed a lot of commitment. They fought bravely, even when we were counted out. They demonstrated resilience, determination, and a strong will to succeed.

“Don’t forget, we were deducted three points because of the incident after our home match with Rangers. That wasn’t all—we also lost at home to Niger Tornadoes of Minna. All of this put us in a tight situation. I’m glad we managed to overcome it,” said Mangut, who also attributed his team’s early struggles to the players’ adjustment to his coaching style.

By Sab Osuji




