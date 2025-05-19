Ex-Man United Star Wan-Bissaka Named West Ham Player Of The Season

Former Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been named West Ham United Player of the Season.

The Hammers announced Wan-Bissaka as the Player of the Season in a statement on their website on Sunday.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been voted Betway Hammer of the Year for 2024/25 by West Ham United supporters,” the club stated.

“The versatile full-back and wing-back has enjoyed a stellar debut season in Claret and Blue, starting 35 of the Hammers’ 37 Premier League matches, scoring two goals, providing four assists and leading the team in tackles and interceptions, ranking second in passes, and third in clearances and key passes.

“The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet all season, starting 36 of a possible 40 matches in all competitions, and missing just three games.”

Reflecting on being crowned Hammer of the Year, Wan-Bissaka said: “It’s amazing, a good feeling and a great achievement for myself. My aim is just to keep pushing and keep improving.

“From the moment I joined the love’s always been there from the fans and that’s also been a help for my performances.

“I’m just playing my game, trying to improve where I can and just keep working hard. I think we’ll bounce back from this season and look to improve and hopefully have a better season next season.”

Also Read: We Need To Make Some Signings In Summer–Arsenal Star, Rice

Wan-Bissaka becomes the sixth member of the current West Ham squad to be voted Hammer of the Year following Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, Łukasz Fabiański, Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammer of the Year award was introduced by the West Ham United Supporters’ Club in 1957/58, with defender Andy Malcolm being voted the outstanding player of the Club’s Second Division title winning campaign.

Sir Trevor Brooking holds the record for most Hammer of the Year awards with five, followed by Bobby Moore, Billy Bonds and Julian Dicks with four each, and Sir Geoff Hurst, Alvin Martin, Scott Parker and Declan Rice with three.

FA Cup winners Ken Brown, Johnny Byrne, Martin Peters, Alan Devonshire, Phil Parkes and Paul Allen have also been recognised.

The first overseas winner was Luděk Mikloško in 1990/91, followed by the likes of Shaka Hislop, Paolo Di Canio, Carlos Tevez, Winston Reid, Dimitri Payet and Marko Arnautović.

whufc.com



