We Need To Make Some Signings In Summer–Arsenal Star, Rice

Declan Rice hopes Arsenal will strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window as the Gunners are set to finish the season without winning a major trophy.

Rice scored the only goal as Arsenal downed Newcastle in their final home match of the season to confirm their spot in next year’s Champions League, taking his haul to seven goals and nine assists in all competitions this campaign.

While those numbers mark this season as the most productive of his career, he described is as a ‘difficult’ one, saying at full time that Arsenal will need new signings if they are to win titles next season.

Rice said: “After coming so close last year in the Prem, this year we were, by our standards, poor, let’s be real.

“To go out of every cup competition and the Champions League, with the team we’ve got and the manager we’ve got, we need to be competing for titles. We can’t be taking anything for granted.”

Also Read: Osimhen Scores As Galatasaray Thrash Konyaspor 3-0, Claim 25th League Title

Previewing next season, he said Arsenal expect to win titles, but will likely do so with a new-look squad.

“Hopefully, we strengthen in the summer, sign more players because we are probably gonna lose a few as well,” Rice added.

“We are gonna come back next year and be ready, be stronger, and even more hungry to win something for this club. That’s what we all want.”

Little light has been shed on Arsenal’s transfer plans, though they are reported to be nearing a deal for highly-rated Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mikel Arteta gave little away as to Arsenal’s targets: “There are so many variables that can happen but there is a budget. There is always an idea of what we can do, what we can improve, what the priorities are going to be and then let’s see if we can do it.”

The Standard



